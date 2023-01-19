New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Shares of Rallis India on Thursday tumbled nearly 9 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent decline in its December quarter net profit.

The stock declined 8.82 per cent to settle at Rs 223.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 9.55 per cent to Rs 222.05.

Also Read | Adulterated Milk Products Adversely Affecting Public Health in India? Government Terms Media Reports as Fake, Says ‘False Information Being Circulated on WhatsApp’.

On the NSE, it tumbled 8.83 per cent to end at Rs 223.80 per share.

Tata group firm Rallis India on Wednesday reported a 43 per cent decline in its December quarter net profit at Rs 22.55 crore.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Hike For Government Employees After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 39.55 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations marginally rose to Rs 630.39 crore during the October-December period compared to Rs 628.08 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"Our third quarter revenues witnessed 0.3 per cent growth over last year. This has been in the backdrop of erratic rainfall in the domestic market and headwinds in international business. During the quarter, our domestic crop protection business grew by 7.7 per cent, crop nutrition business by 22 per cent," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)