New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday exhorted states and Union Territories to work towards promotion and development of India's MSMEs to boost income and employment in the sector and contribute towards the country's economic growth.

The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises was addressing the first meeting of the National MSME Council here.

The National MSME Council has been set up to work as an administrative and functional body to oversee inter-Central Ministerial/Departmental co-ordination, Centre State synergies and advise / monitor progress on the reforms mandated in the MSME sector including the RAMP programme.

"Addressing the participants, The Minister exhorted all the states / UTs to work towards promotion and development of MSME Sector so that their efforts could result in increase in income and employment in the sector and contribute towards country's economic growth," an official statement said.

