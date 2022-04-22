New Delhi, April 22: Federal Bank on Friday said RBI has approved the re-appointment of Ashutosh Khajuria as the executive director on its board.

"We wish to inform you that RBI has vide its letter dated April 21, 2022 given its approval for the re-appointment of Ashutosh Khajuria as the Executive Director on the board of the bank with effect from May 1, 2022 till April 30, 2023 as recommended by the board of the bank," Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing. RBI Imposes Rs 36 Lakh Fine on Central Bank of India for Violating Customer Protection Norms.

Khajuria was initially appointed as executive director on the board of the bank for a period of two years with the approval of RBI on January 28, 2016. Thereafter, he was re-appointed thrice with effect from January 28, 2018, January 28, 2020 and April 1, 2021. His current term ends on April 30, 2022, the bank said.

