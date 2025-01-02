Lucknow, Jan 2 (PTI) Facing corruption allegations from a rival party member, Apna Dal (Sonewal) leader Ashish Patel on Thursday said he is ready to be sacked, but will not resign from his ministerial post.

The Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister also alleged, without explaining much, that he was under threat of an attack from the Special Task Force, a state police unit.

"Those who are afraid and have done something wrong resign. Sack me, if you want but I will not resign," Patel told reporters here.

"Your name is Special Task Force, My name is Ashish Patel, and you are used to shooting people in the legs, I dare you to shoot me in the chest if you have strength," Patel said addressing his supporters in Lucknow.

Ashish Patel was accused by Pallavi Patel, an MLA from Sirathu representing the Samajwadi Party and a leader of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), of corruption in the appointments of department heads in the Technical Education department.

She accused officials of bypassing current service rules in favour of older ones to facilitate the appointments.

Pallavi Patel even staged a protest in the Assembly over the issue.

Ashish Patel, in defence, alleged there was a "larger conspiracy" behind the accusations.

His wife and Apna Dal (S) national president Anupriya Patel said the party will fight the accusations.

"Conspiracy against any worker will not be tolerated, and we will give a befitting reply to the conspirators," she said.

Ashish Patel on December 15 said he would resign only if he is asked to do so by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, he said on X, "Despite departmental promotions being recommended by one of Uttar Pradesh's most honest IAS officers, M Devaraj, who was then the Principal Secretary of Technical Education, and being approved at the highest levels, the continued media trial targeting my political reputation is unacceptable."

He added he is ready to face a CBI inquiry as he termed the accusations against him "lies and deceit."

