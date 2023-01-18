Gurugram, Jan 18 (PTI) The Gurugram bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has asked the promoter of ILD Grand project at Sector 37 C in Gurugram to refund Rs 72 lakh to one of its buyers.

The applicant had approached the authority in February 2019 after the builder failed to deliver the housing unit as per the deadline of August 2017.

The promoter of ILD Grand at Sector 37C will have to refund the full amount to its allottee, the RERA court said while passing an order on January 6 this year.

"Arguments heard, refund is allowed and complaint now stands disposed off," the court said.

"The authority directs the promoter to return the amount received by him Rs 72,09,911 with interest at the rate prescribed under the Rule 15 of the Haryana real estate (regulation and development) Rules 2017 from the date of each payment till the actual date of refund of amount within the timelines provided in the rule 16 of the Haryana Rules 2017," said the order.

During the argument, the counsel for the developer confirmed that the occupancy certificate of the project is not yet applied as the construction work is not yet completed.

The projet has been granted financial assistance under the central government-backed SWAMIH -- a fund set up to complete stalled projects in the country. The new deadline to complete the project is December 2023.

"But the allottee is not interested in continuing with the project and is exercising the statutory rights under Section 18(1) of the Act for refund of the deposited amount along with interest in view of failure of the respondent promoter to complete the unit much after the due date of possession which has elapsed almost five years ago," the court noted in its order.

