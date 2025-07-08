New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Reliable, scalable, and efficient energy storage systems is key to ensure round-the-clock supply of renewable energy, engineering firm TKIL Industries said on Tuesday.

India is targeting 500 GW of renewable energy over the next five years.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking at the India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO, TKIL Industries, said the country's energy sector is undergoing a transformation, driven by storage innovation, focussing on advancing solutions that enhance grid resilience, accelerate clean energy adoption, and support India's transition to a low-carbon future.

"Delivering reliable, scalable, and efficient energy storage systems is key to empowering industries and communities alike," he said, adding, "We are happy to contribute to this transformation through our partnership with Germany's HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & C, bringing forward solutions tailored to battery systems in India's rail sector."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

India Energy Storage Week 2025 is a platform that brings together visionaries and stakeholders to shape the next chapter of the nation's energy journey and highlight emerging opportunities in this sector, he explained.

The four-day event which began on Tuesday will be the launchpad for over 300 unique product innovations in electric vehicle, charging infrastructure, solar, green hydrogen, batteries and renewable energy sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)