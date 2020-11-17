Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) French automaker Renault is set to announce the name of its upcoming B-segment SUV, codenamed HBC, on Wednesday, which is expected to mark a major shift in the company's journey in the country.

The new SUV is expected to hit the market next year.

Also Read | Maharashtra Diwali 2020 Bumper Lottery Result Today: Check Lucky Draw Results Online at lottery.maharashtra.gov.in.

The name of Renault's new B-SUV codenamed HBC will be revealed on November 18. HBC is a testament of Renault India's strong product strategy and commitment.

The name reveal will be marking a major milestone in Renault's journey in India, a company spokesperson said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 5 Users Face System Volume & Loud Notification Issue: Report.

The B-segment compact SUV segment already has the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and to-be launched Nissan Magnite.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)