Google Pixel 5 users reportedly are facing a system volume issue causing notification uncomfortably loud on certain instances. Though the company has not acknowledged the issue yet, thus, it specifically remains unclear if this issue can be fixed or resolved via a software update. The users have also reported that they are facing problem with volume levels while playing videos on the smartphone. Google Pixel 4a Barely Blue Colour Variant Launched; Check Price & Other Details.

Several users have reported on Google's Pixel Phone Community forums that the system volume issue is affecting in two ways. The first problem drops the volume levels randomly while playing videos on the Pixel 5 handset. The second issue causes loud dial tones & screenshot alerts. This issue was first reported by a Pixel 5 user in late October 2020. Other users also started to face the same problem & complained about it on Reddit this month.

Another user complained that even after restoring factory settings, the issue doesn't get resolved. Even after using the volume slider, the abnormal audio levels stay in place. A Google representative tried its best to address the issue on Pixel Phone Community forums but went in vain. According to the reports, the system volume isn't the only problem on the Pixel 5 device. The handset was found to have a gap between its display & frame by some users. However, Google called it a normal part of the design that would not affect the water & dust resistance of the device.

