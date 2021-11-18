New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) on Thursday said it has bagged consultancy work from Madurai Smart City Ltd for supervising the underground sewerage system.

REPL is one of the leading players in urban development and infrastructure consultancy. It is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Madurai Smart City Ltd (MSCL) has appointed REPL as Project Management Consultants (PMC) for monitoring and supervising of underground sewerage scheme, REPL said in a statement.

The project is of Madurai Corporation for North of Vaigai River Phase II (Package I, II and III).

MSCL is currently engaged in developing the lakes restoration and rejuvenation cum Green NMT (Non-Motorized Transport) corridor project in Madurai.

"For supporting this project, MSCL has on-boarded REPL to monitor the sanitation project implementation," REPL said.

Commenting on the development, Pradeep Misra, Chairman and Managing Director of REPL, said, "Madurai is the state cultural and heritage capital and also the gateway to South Tamil Nadu".

"It is of extreme importance in the context of Tamil Nadu being an education, industrial and business centre of the state. These characteristics of the city attract migrants and the floating population, which puts pressure on the existing civic amenities," he added.

As the city is expanding rapidly, Misra said the civic infrastructure, especially water supply and sanitation require an effective and improved sewerage system.

"While providing PMC support on the Madurai Smart City project, we will bring our best and innovative experience of sanitation projects from 8 other smart cities," he said.

REPL will support MSCL in overall project management, which includes project planning, budgeting, supervising, managing, evaluating, reporting and coordination to ensure timely project implementation. It will also prepare Quality Assurance Plan (QAP) and Inspection Test Plan (ITP) to improve water supply and sanitation facilities.

REPL has already been working on several Smart City Projects that include -- Varanasi, Indore, Kanpur, Moradabad, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jabalpur, and Vellore.

Additionally, it is working on multiple PMAY projects: BIM consultancy for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II; Sewerage Management System for Thiruvananthapuram; OBPAS (Online Building Plan Approval Systems) in Uttar Pradesh; Rural water supply scheme in Assam; and similar other projects in infrastructure and urban development space.

