Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) In a reshuffle of the top-level of bureaucracy in Odisha, the state government Sunday appointed Sanjeev Chopra as the Agriculture Production Commissioner, replacing R K Sharma.

Sharma has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

MSME Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, who is in additional charge of Principal Secretary to School & Mass Education Department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Revenue & Disaster Management Department, an official notification said.

Bishnupada Sethi, who is currently holding the position of Principal Secretary to Revenue & Disaster Management Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to I&PR Department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to School & Mass Education Department.

Sethi will also remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Commerce & Transport Department and Principal Secretary to I&PR Department, it added.

