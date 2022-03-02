Noida, Mar 2 (PTI) The NCR conciliation forum of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Wednesday said it has so far resolved more than 1,150 disputes worth Rs 345 crore between homebuyers and developers.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority, most of the disputes had been received from the allottees of the projects in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bulandshahar.

Most of the complaints related to the delay in the registered sale deed, possession of the units to the allottees, allotment of car parking slots, shortcomings in project maintenance, power backup, matters relating to the payment of interest on account of delay in possession, etc, it noted.

"The forum, with the constructive cooperation of the associations of the allottees and the promoters, has been able to resolve more than 1,150 disputes involving properties worth more than Rs 345 crore, through amicable settlement by the parties," UP RERA said.

According to R D Paliwal, Conciliator, UP RERA, "the Conciliation Forum is the easiest way to resolve the grievances of the home buyers under which the resolution is sought to be arrived at by bringing the promoter and the consumer together on one platform and after detailed discussion and negotiation between the parties in presence of the representatives of both the association of the allottees and the promoters and moderation by the conciliator."

"The entire model is turning out to be a preferred time-saving dispute resolution process by both the consumers and promoters," Paliwal said.

The UP RERA said allottees can apply for their cases online using the link of its website -- https://www.up-rera.in/conciliations.

UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar said consumer disputes are resolved through mutual agreement under the aegis of the Conciliation Forum by balancing the conflicting views and interests of the parties.

He called upon the stakeholders to use the offices of the conciliation forum for resolution of their disputes.

