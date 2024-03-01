New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Satsang programme going to be held at Radha Soami Satsang Complex on Bhati Mines Road in Mehrauli, officials said on Thursday.

The programme, which will be held from Friday to Sunday, is expected to see a turnout of around three lakh people from all parts of Delhi, NCR and neighbouring states, the advisory said.

Movement of general traffic will be regulated on Bhati Mines road, Mehrauli - Badarpur road, Dera road, Main Chhatarpur road, Anuvrat Marg, Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Andheria More, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon road from 6 am to 2 pm on the Satsang days, the advisory said.

To avoid inconvenience, devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurgaon are advised to reach Radha Soami Satsang Complex via Dera border, it said.

Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhati Mines road, Bandh road, Chhatarpur road and SSN Marg.

However, all emergency vehicles will have the right of passage despite the restrictions.

Emergency vehicles are advised to travel via Mehrauli-Gurgaon road rather than Dera road and Mandi road, the advisory said.

The commuters are requested to cooperate and make maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, if possible, it added.

