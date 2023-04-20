New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Retail inflation for farm labour and rural workers rose marginally to 7.01 per cent and 6.94 per cent, respectively, in March compared to February this year, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 7.01 per cent & 6.94 per cent in March 2023 compared to 6.94 per cent & 6.87 per cent, respectively, in February 2023, and 6.09 per cent and 6.33 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (March 2022) of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, it stated that the food inflation stood at 7.12 per cent and 7.07 per cent in March 2023 compared to 6.82 per cent and 6.68 per cent, respectively, in February 2023 and 4.91 per cent and 4.88 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year, it added.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for March 2023 increased by 4 points each to stand at 1,175 and 1,186 points, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL for February 2023 stood at 1,171 points and 1,182 points, respectively.

It explained that amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by West Bengal (9 points) mainly due to a rise in the prices of rice, meat goat, fish-fresh, chillies green, vegetables and fruits, firewood, etc.

On the contrary, it stated that the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Uttar Pradesh mainly due to a fall in the prices of wheat-atta, bajra, barley, mustard oil, onion, etc.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group to the extent of 1.67 and 1.97 points, respectively, mainly due to the increase in prices of rice, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, meat goat, fish fresh/dry, chillies green, garlic, mixed spices, vegetables and fruits, tea readymade etc.

The rise/fall in the index varied from state to state. In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 9 points in 18 states and a decrease of 2 to 4 points in 2 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,360 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 917 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 9 points in 18 states and a decrease of 2 to 3 points in 2 states.

Tamil Nadu with 1,350 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 968 points stood at the bottom.

