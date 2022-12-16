New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) RITES Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd to jointly explore business opportunities in the areas of export of railway rolling stock, infrastructure and urban transport for domestic and overseas markets.

The company will provide expertise in design, marketing, operation and maintenance, and any other support required for tapping business opportunities, while KOEL will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of customised products.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Lomon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min-Ho – 10 Best Kdrama Actors Of The Year.

"The collaboration with KOEL will not only create a platform to explore business avenues around the globe but also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen each other's operations in promoting smart and sustainable infrastructure," RITES Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Manobendra Ghoshal said.

RITES, a mini ratna public sector enterprise, is into transport consultancy and engineering sector.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 7,540 Teachers Posts at ossc.gov.in; Know Steps To Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)