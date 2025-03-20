Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Cervical and breast cancer screenings in Rajasthan are being done free of cost at the government medical colleges and associated hospitals, state Health Minister Gajendra Singh said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to supplementary questions from a member during the Question Hour, he said, "Under the NP-NCD program in the state, women are being screened for breast and cervical cancers by trained staff by running a Swasth Nari Chetna Abhiyan...(These) screenings are also being done free of cost in medical colleges and associated hospitals."

He also said that in Tonk, Dholpur, Baran, Banswara, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Jaisalmer, pregnant women living Below Poverty Line (BPL) are given three litres of 'ghee' (clarified butter) during the initial two trimesters of their first delivery and two litres of ghee post delivery.

In other districts, BPL women, Aastha card holders, Sahariya families and Kathodi tribes are given five litres of ghee after delivery. He said that the state government is making efforts to provide the benefit to a maximum number of women.

Singh said that the manifesto promise of providing five litres of 'desi ghee' to every pregnant woman in the state will be started in a phased manner. --

