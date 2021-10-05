New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Bengaluru-based realty firm RMZ Corp has appointed Avnish Singh as Managing Director, Investment Management.

RMZ Corp is a privately-owned real estate owner, investor, and developer.

Singh will be instrumental in driving RMZ's growth, across India.

His role will include new project acquisitions and capital raising to fuel the firm's hyper-growth strategy while forging new global partnerships and strengthening the current relationships.

A founding member of JLL with over 20 years of experience, Singh has worked at Tishman Speyer and GE Capital Real Estate, the company said in a statement.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, ICFAI, Fergusson College, and Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics.

RMZ Corp aims to propel its current 67 million square feet of real assets, valued at USD 10 billion, to 87 million square feet which will be valued at USD 15 billion by 2026, the statement said.

