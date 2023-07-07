Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) Roca Bathroom Products, part of the 1.8 billion euros Spanish giant Roca Group, is betting big on the eastern region of India with the opening of a new flagship studio in Kolkata.

Roca India, a Rs 2500 crore company, said it remains confident that its new studio in Kolkata will help it further expand its market share in the eastern region, which is currently at 30 per cent, to at least 35 per cent in the near future.

The 6,000-square-foot studio is the ninth of its kind in the country and showcases Roca's latest products and technologies.

Roca, which also owns Indian sanitaryware brand Parryware, plans to open more such studios in cities like Bhubaneswar, Patna and Guwahati in this region to tap the expanding market, which is registering higher growth than the national average.

"We have seen that wherever we have opened studios, our market share increased. In the last year, we have seen growth of 30 per cent in the eastern region, compared to the national average of 27 per cent," said Roca India Managing Director K E Ranganathan.

"With these exclusive studios and our new product range, we are confident that we can increase our market share in sanitaryware and bathroom products in the eastern region," he added.

Roca India had a topline of Rs 2,500 crore in 2022 and has a significant footprint of about 200 retail outlets in India.

Parryware brand which is the leader in the mass premium segment, has a presence of over 1,000 dealer outlets and 20,000+ retailers across the country.

The new studio in Kolkata will serve customers, architects, designers, and trade partners. It will showcase Roca's finest collections of futuristic products and intelligent devices, the company said.

