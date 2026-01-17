Shanghai, China: Arknights: Endfield, the upcoming 3D action role-playing game and spin-off of the popular mobile title Arknights, has surpassed 35 million global pre-registrations ahead of its worldwide launch on 22 January 2026. The game will be available for free on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android, with optional in-game purchases.

A New Frontier in the Arknights Universe

Unlike the original Arknights tower defence game, Arknights: Endfield is a real-time 3D RPG with strategic and simulation elements. Players take on the role of the Endministrator, leading Endfield Industries on the hostile world of Talos-II. Gameplay combines squad-based combat with base-building and automated industrial systems that produce resources and support progression. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, January 15, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Unprecedented Player Engagement and Rewards

The game’s 35 million pre-registrations have unlocked several in-game rewards for launch day. Players will receive a 5-star Operator named Snowshine, premium currency, and character progression materials. Additional redeem codes during the first week will grant bonus resources to help new players advance more quickly.

Technical Prowess and Accessibility

Arknights: Endfield is designed for high-fidelity gameplay across all platforms. On PC, it supports 120 frames per second, NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, and Frame Generation. Console players can use PlayStation and Xbox controllers with haptic feedback. The game’s free-to-play model ensures it is accessible to a wide audience. GTA V FiveM Installation Guide: How To Set Up Custom Roleplay Servers in 2026.

With Its Ambitious Blend of Gameplay, Arknights: Endfield Is Poised for Launch

With its combination of strategic action RPG elements, industrial simulation mechanics, and strong pre-registration numbers, Arknights: Endfield is expected to be one of the major gaming releases of early 2026. Its multi-platform availability and high level of community engagement make it a highly anticipated title for both fans and new players.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Game Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

