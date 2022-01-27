New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Enterprise communication services firm Route Mobile on Thursday posted 28.33 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 48.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 37.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Rise in Old-Age Pension, Re-Engaging Seniors Among Demands.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 567.49 crore during the quarter from Rs 393.52 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board approved reappointment of Rajdipkumar Gupta for a period of five years with effect from May 1, 2022. His current term expires on April 30, 2022.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at Rs 21,990.

Route Mobile also announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Besides, the board approved cancellation of an aggregate of 4,000 stock options granted earlier under the 'Route Mobile Ltd - Employee Stock Option Plan 2021'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)