Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday exhorted Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to focus on increasing digitally active customers to supplement the government's effort for greater digitalisation of the economy.

Sitharaman was here to review the financial performance of RRBs in the southern region. During the meeting, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi gave a presentation on various financial metrics of the RRBs.

Also Read | Supreme Court Appoints Former Delhi High Court Justice Jayant Nath as Interim Chairperson of DERC.

While chairing the review meeting, the finance minister asked RRBs to continue their focus on the flagship schemes of the central government like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM SVANidhi, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), KCC Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, etc. and aim for their saturation.

While highlighting that the credit-deposit ratio, gross NPAs and provision coverage ratio (PCR) of Regional Rural Banks of the Southern region were better than the national average, she asked the RRBs and Sponsor Banks to improve the current and savings account (CASA) ratio.

Also Read | Sahara Depositors Money Refund: Amit Shah Releases Rs 10,000 Each to 112 Small Investors Stuck in Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group.

She stressed that better adoption of technology, loan management system and the core banking system should be done in a time-bound manner in the RRBs of the Southern region.

"RRBs should focus on increasing digitally active customers in line with the government's effort to move towards greater digitalisation," she said.

The minister also said that Sponsor Banks should map RRBs with MSME clusters and improve their presence in these clusters while devising innovative products for the MSMEs to serve them in a better way.

She urged RRBs from the region to work closely with the RBI and state authorities concerned to improve their physical presence across the state.

Sitharaman also underlined the need for leveraging Account Aggregator Framework, especially for lending to the allied agricultural sectors like fisheries and animal husbandry, besides granting loans to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Secretary Finance Secretary of Tamil Nadu T Udhayachandran, Secretaries and senior officers from state Finance Ministries of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka were present at the meeting.

The managing directors and CEOs of State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and NABARD also took part in the discussions.

Currently, the Centre holds 50 per cent of RRBs, while 35 per cent and 15 per cent are with the concerned sponsor banks and state governments, respectively.

Last month, Sitharaman reviewed the performance of RRBs in the northern region. This was the second review meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)