Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for maintenance of roads and other works in various districts.

A sum of Rs 3 crore for tarring and strengthening of Sainj-Chopal-Nerwa-Fediz road in Shimla district and Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned for the Bagchaal to Talai via Kalol road in Hamirpur, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Bus Service on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): BEST Finalises Route on Atal Setu, Check Details Here.

Meanwhile, Rs 3 crore each has been sanctioned for Manpur to Seraj road in Mandi district, Dhameta to Barsar road and Badsar to Shahtalai road in Hamirpur district, it said.

Singh said that apart from this, an amount of Rs 50 crore has also been released for maintaining and purchasing machinery and equipment, etc.

Also Read | AP TET Exam 2024: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test February Examination Begins at aptet.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Apply.

He said that the state government was committed to the development of road infrastructure and appropriate funds were being released from time to time to strengthen the road infrastructure and other bridges and building works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)