Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal Monday appointed eight leaders as observers for the coming municipal corporation elections in Punjab.

The SAD has announced that it will contest the municipal corporation polls on the party symbol.

SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar appointed Harish Rai Dhanda as observer for Jalandhar, Bikram Singh Majitha and Gulzar Singh Ranike for Amritsar, Baldev Singh Khehra for Phagwara, Mantar Singh Brar and SR Kler for Ludhiana and NK Sharma and Gurpreet Singh for Patiala, said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

The process of filing nominations started on December 9 and the last date is December 12. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 13 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is December 14.

