New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Friday announced securing a Rs 364 crore power infrastructure project in Tamil Nadu.

The work order has been awarded by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), STEL said in an exchange filing.

The contract focuses on execution of loss reduction work in turnkey mode and enhancing the power infrastructure in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

"Under the contract, STEL is entrusted with the supply, erection, and installation of feder segregation, high voltage distribution system, separation of double distribution transformer, and augmentation of 33KV Lines," the company said.

The above contract strengthens the order book of the company and is expected to get completed within 36 months in a phased manner, it said.

New Delhi-based STEL is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

