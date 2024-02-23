New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A salon in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar was fired at by some unknown people on Friday, police said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the shutter of Style and Smile unisex salon riddled with bullets, a senior police officer said.

The salon in street number-12 of Main Gopal Nagar was visited by a forensic team for gathering of evidence, police said.

This is the second incident of brazen firing at or inside a city salon this month.

On February 9, two men were shot dead inside a salon in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area. Sonu and Ashish, the victims, were shot multiple times in front of other customers and salon workers.

A CCTV footage of the incident that surfaced on social media showed one of the victims pleading with the attackers. Moments later, he was shot in the head at point blank range.

Ashish was shot thrice in head and once in chest.

