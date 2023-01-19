New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Smartphone maker Samsung has advanced the launch of its Galaxy A series smartphones with an aim to capture a larger market share as it looks to garner 75 per cent of its mobile phone business from the sale of 5G handsets this year, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Samsung India Senior Vice President for Mobile Business Raju Pullan told PTI that the company's mobile business grew over 22 per cent in value terms between January- November 2022 and is expected to grow faster than the industry this year, in strong double digits.

Also Read | Adulterated Milk Products Adversely Affecting Public Health in India? Government Terms Media Reports as Fake, Says ‘False Information Being Circulated on WhatsApp’.

"Last year, industry contribution for 5G was 56 per cent as per industry analysts. 5G contributed 61 per cent to Samsung India's mobile phone business in 2022. With the early launch of Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G, we expect the contribution to go up to 75 per cent," he said.

Samsung will start selling Galaxy A14 5G for a net effective price of Rs 14,999 apiece and Galaxy A 23 5G for a net effective price of Rs 20,990 from January 19.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Hike For Government Employees After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

Both smartphones will come with a 6.6-inch full high-definition display and a 50-megapixel camera.

Galaxy A23 5G will have a quad camera and come with an in-built image stabilisation sensor.

"In 2023, our strategy is going to be the first 5G strategy. While we are leaders in the 5G segment in the last four consecutive years. We will expand our 5G portfolio by 1.6 times. We had the Galaxy A series, which we launched in the month of March. This year, we have A series launching right in the month of January. This means that an early launch will give a very strong start to Samsung," Pullan said.

He said that both devices will work on the available 5G network in India from Day 1.

Samsung will also provide finance options for both phones through Samsung Finance Plus available across 60,000 retailers across the country mainly to capture the mid-segment market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)