New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Sanofi India and Cipla on Tuesday announced a collaboration for distribution and promotion of former's central Nervous System (CNS) product range in India.

As part of the tie-up, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of Sanofi India's six CNS brands including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic medication category, the companies said in a joint statement.

While Sanofi will continue to own, import, and manufacture CNS products across plants in India and internationally, Cipla will leverage its robust India-wide network of marketing and sales professionals, distributors, institutions, and market outreach programmes to expand access to these treatments, it added.

"Cipla's wide presence will enable us to expand the reach of this (CNS) portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across all India," Sanofi India MD Rodolfo Hrosz said.

Sanofi India said it continues to focus on accelerating its strong innovation pipeline into India, across multiple therapeutic areas including diabetes, transplants, rare diseases, consumer healthcare and vaccines.

Cipla CEO (One India Business) Achin Gupta said central nervous system is one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and the drug maker believes this partnership is a significant step forward to address unmet needs of patients.

