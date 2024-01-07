Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a sarpanch and a middleman engaged by him for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Sunday.

The sarpanch of Sitarampura Gram Panchayat Samiti of Malpura Pradeep Sharma was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for passing supply and development work bills, Rajasthan ACB Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi (Acting Director General) said.

The complaint was verified and it was found that the accused had agreed to settle the deal for Rs 1.80 lakh, Priyadarshi said in a statement.

He said the ACB team caught Sarpanch Sharma and middleman Ramnaresh Saini red-handed while taking the bribe.

The ACB official said searches are being conduced at the residence of the accused and other places belonging to them. The bureau will register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and conduct further investigation, he added.

