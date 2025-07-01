Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Indian techie and founding member of Accenture Digital, Sauvik Banerjjee, will lead Nasdaq-listed Rezolve Ai as President of Global Professional Services and Chief Digital Officer (CDO), the company said on Tuesday.

Rezolve Ai offers AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. It last week announced the creation of Rezolve Ai Professional Services, a new global growth platform formed in direct response to surging customer demand after the company locked in more than USD 70 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The new division positions the platform as a fierce competitor to professional services giants like Accenture and data-labeling leaders such as Scale AI, especially significant as Meta Platforms buys a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI for USD 14.3 billion, as per the statement.

Banerjjee, with over two-and-a-half decades of experience scaling multimarket technology programs and services, has been a founding member of Accenture Digital, where he led its e-commerce vertical. Besides, he had also served as the Chief Technology Officer at Tata Digital and held the position of Global CTA for SAP, as per the release.

Rezolve Ai Professional Services, under Sauvik's leadership, makes us that partner, squarely challenging incumbents across the consulting and AI-deployment landscape," said Daniel M Wagner, CEO, Rezolve Ai Ltd.

Rezolve Ai's platform supports 50+ enterprise customers and engages 16.5 million monthly active users across 42 million devices, as per the release.

