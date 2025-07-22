New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) SBI Card, a pure-play credit card issuer, in partnership with PhonePe on Tuesday launched a co-branded credit card with a host of features.

The new co-branded credit card aims to provide a rewarding experience on everyday spends, crafted to serve the evolving financial needs of customers across India, a joint statement said.

The credit card comes in two variants, the PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE and the PhonePe SBI Card SELECT BLACK, catering to diverse customer preferences, and lifestyle spending needs, it said.

Additionally, both variants of this contactless credit card are available on the RuPay and VISA payment networks, giving consumers the choice of network that best suits their needs, it said.

****** Exim Bank transfers Rs 325 crore balance of net profit to GoI

* Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Tuesday said it transferred Rs 325 crore to government, representing the balance of net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 3,243 crore in 2024-25, registering an increase of 29 per cent over the previous year, Exim Bank said in a statement.

The bank's paid-up capital is entirely subscribed by the Government of India.

Exim Bank is India's national export credit agency, fully owned by the Government of India.

