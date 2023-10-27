Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) German auto parts maker Schaeffler India on Friday reported a 9 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 235 crore for the third quarter of 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 215.36 crore in the July-September period of 2022.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

Schaeffler India follows a calendar year for financial reporting.

Revenue from operations (net) for the quarter stood at Rs 1,848.30 crore, up 5.2 per cent from a topline of Rs 1,756.43 crore delivered in Q3 2022, the company said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

"Continued focus across our domestic businesses, recovery in our key sectors and strategic initiatives to enhance our market position aided the performance. Our focus on operational efficiencies and stable input costs helped sustain the quality of earnings," its Managing Director Harsha Kadam said.

The company remains committed to focusing on performance to mitigate external headwinds, and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)