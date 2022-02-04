Puducherry Feb 4 (PTI) All schools and colleges which remained closed since January 10 because of the rise in coronavirus cases here re-opened on Friday. Now that the cases were declining, a decision was taken by the Puducherry government to resume classes offline.

A spokesman of the Directorate of Education said the institutions would function on all six days and were asked to ensure adherence to safety protocols. Students wearing masks were let into the premises only after sanitisation. PTI COR

