Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday held several meetings with top executives of India Inc, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

These high-profile meetings were part of the ongoing engagement ahead of the Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for May, according to a release.

The Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of DoNER, presented key investment opportunities spanning all eight Northeastern states.

Discussions focused on region-specific growth sectors, including agro-based industries, textiles, and tourism.

Scindia emphasised the government's strategic vision to position the Northeast as a new growth engine for the country.

"The goal is to integrate the eight states into one unified development goal as India's growth engine," he said.

The minister also underlined the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating sustainable development in the region.

Key initiatives of the DoNER ministry highlighted during the meetings included the formation of a high-level task force with the chief ministers of all 8 Northeastern states and the establishment of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in each state to serve as dedicated facilitators between state governments and private investors.

The Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025 - scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month - will build on this momentum by bringing together key stakeholders, investors and policymakers on one platform to unlock the region's economic potential.

