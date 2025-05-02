New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Friday allowed stock brokers to operate in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, without taking its prior approval.

Stock brokers proposing to undertake securities market related activities in GIFT-IFSC are permitted to do so under a separate business unit (SBU) of the stock broking entity itself. These activities can also be carried out if the branch qualifies as an SBU, Sebi said in its circular.

Also Read | What Is 'Santhara'? Madhya Pradesh Toddler Battling Brain Tumour Becomes Youngest Ever To Take Sacred Ritual of Voluntary Death.

Moreover, the existing practice of carrying out securities market-related activities in GIFT-IFSC through a subsidiary is also allowed. Thus, the form in which these activities are to be carried out is at the discretion of the entity.

The matters related to policy, eligibility criteria, risk management, investor grievances, inspection, enforcement, claims for SBU in GIFT-IFSC would be specified under the regulatory framework issued by the regulatory authority concerned and all activities of the SBU in GIFT-IFSC would be under the jurisdiction of that regulatory authority.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Further, Sebi asked brokers to ensure that securities market-related activities of the SBU in GIFT-IFSC are segregated from the Indian securities market-related activities of the stock broker.

Such SBU in GIFT-IFSC will be exclusively engaged in providing securities market-related activities as permitted by the IFSCA. Further, the activities to be carried out by the SBU will be as permitted by the IFSCA.

Stock brokers are required to prepare and maintain a separate account for the SBU on arms-length basis.

Sebi said the net worth of the SBU will be kept segregated from the net worth of the stock broker in the Indian securities market. The net worth for the purpose of the SBU will be as per regulatory framework issued by the regulatory authority concerned.

Stock brokers who have already floated subsidiary or entered into joint venture to undertake securities market related activities in GIFT-IFSC after obtaining approval from Sebi, will have an option to dismantle at its discretion, such subsidiary or joint venture and carry out such services under an SBU of the stock broking entity itself.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)