New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an administrative warning letter to HDFC Bank for regulatory non-compliance.

This is in relation to observations made during the course of its periodic inspection of investment banking activities undertaken by the bank, thereby alleging non-compliances with certain provisions of Sebi, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"The said warning letter alleges non-compliances with certain provisions of the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015," it said.

The administrative warning letter dated December 9, 2024, was received by the bank on December 11, it said.

The bank will take necessary steps to address the concerns/directives mentioned in the letter, it added.

