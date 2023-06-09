New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) will supply 600 MW of wind energy to transmission company GRIDCO Odisha, an official statement said on Friday.

The power will be supplied under an agreement between the two parties, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

"SECI has signed a Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with GRIDCO Odisha, Government of Odisha, under which GRIDCO Odisha will purchase 600 MW of wind power from SECI under Tranche - XIII of ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Wind Power Projects Scheme," it said.

Under the ISTS scheme, power generated from a state rich in renewable energy resources could be transmitted to states deficient in renewable energy resources.

The agreement between SECI and GRIDCO was signed in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Government of Odisha, N B Dhal, it said.

Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission has already given in-principle approval for the procurement of 600 MW of wind power by GRIDCO.

SECI is the nodal agency for implementing renewable energy projects in India.

GRIDCO Ltd is presently engaged in the bulk purchase and sale of power to four distribution companies in Odisha and trading of surplus power through traders to promote the exchange of power with neighbouring states in the country.

