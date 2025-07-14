Pithoragarh, Jul 14 (PTI) The second batch of 48 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass here entered Tibet on Monday, officials said.

According to sources at the Dharchula base camp of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the Yatra, the pilgrims crossed the Lipulekh Pass, located at an altitude of 17,500 feet, at around 9.15 am.

During their stay in Tibet, the pilgrims will rest at Taklakot, Darchen, Dera Phuk, Junghui Poo, and Kugu, and will perform parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake.

The third batch of 46 pilgrims also departed from Dharchula for Gunji on Monday morning, officials said.

This year, around 250 pilgrims are scheduled to undertake the Yatra in five batches through Lipulekh Pass. While three batches are currently at different stages of the pilgrimage, the fourth and fifth batches are expected to reach Dharchula base camp on August 5 and 9, respectively, officials added.

