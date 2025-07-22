Pithoragarh, Jul 22 (PTI) The second batch of 47 pilgrims returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district arrived back in India on Tuesday, officials said.

An official from Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the pilgrimage, said the group reached Lipulekh at 10:15 am after completing their journey in Tibet. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel welcomed the pilgrims at the border amid foggy weather conditions, the official added.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

The batch originally comprised 48 pilgrims. However, former Union minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi, who was part of the group, returned to India two days earlier after suffering injuries in a fall from a horse during the yatra.

While the group was scheduled to halt overnight in Bundi, they will instead be accommodated at the Gunji camp due to ongoing panchayat elections, the official said.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

This year, around 250 pilgrims are undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in five batches through the Lipulekh route.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)