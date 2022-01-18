Mandya (KTK), Jan 18 (PTI) A seer was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged statement in a video demanding demolition of a historic mosque at Srirangapatna on the lines of Babri masjid and construction of a Hanuman temple there, police said.

According to police, the seer Rishi Kumar heading the Kali Math in Chikkamagaluru was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna on Tuesday.

Rishi Kumar had visited Srirangapatna in connection with the last rites of child artist, who had died in a road accident a couple of days ago, they added.

Standing in front of the mosque, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India, he said this structure should also be razed like the Babri mosque, police said.

