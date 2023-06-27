Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation on Tuesday met senior officials of Mumbai Police to discuss the route of the party's march on July 1 to protest against alleged irregularities in the Mumbai civic body. Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant told reporters that police requested the party to take the `morcha' to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

The party did not oppose it but it would be little inconvenient as the road leading to Azad Maidan is narrow, he said. “We suggested that the march will start from Metro Cinema, take a turn at Crawford Market and end near the Times of India office. We will have a stage there. They have not given a reply," Sawant added.

Police have not denied permission to the march either, he said.

The party has planned a mega march led by Aaditya Thackeray to protest against "scams" in the civic body which is currently under an administrator, blaming the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the state of affairs.

