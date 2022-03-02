Nashik, Mar 2 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Wednesday staged a protest in Nashik against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also Read | Urban Company To Award Shares Worth Rs 150 Crore to Gig Workers.

The governor, who made the statement at a function in Aurangabad some days ago, has since then said he uttered the sentence due to limited knowledge on the subject and that he stood corrected.

Also Read | iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 Pro 5G Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon, Check Offers Here.

Among those who took part in the Sena protest at Shalimar Chowk were Lok Sabha MP Hemant Godse.

Traffic was affected in the area for a brief while due to the agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)