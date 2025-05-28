Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot on Wednesday said that senior citizens form the bedrock of the nation, and stressed the importance of fostering a society where the elderly are not only supported but also regarded as valued members of the community.

Gehlot said that the state government is committed to empowering elderly citizens and making them self-reliant through a range of welfare programmes.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

Speaking at a state-level workshop focused on the welfare and empowerment of senior citizens, Gehlot said that several initiatives have been taken up by the department, which include the Vriddh Kalyan Yojana, Bhakt Shravan Kumar Welfare Service Ashram (day care centres), and Swayamsiddha Ashram among others.

He said that various government departments like food and civil supplies department, devasthan department, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) and medical and health department are actively running additional welfare schemes for senior citizens.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

Psychologists, yoga instructors, nutrition experts and representatives from voluntary organisations also addressed various sessions in the workshop.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)