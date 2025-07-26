Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Senior Google executives called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and offered to be part of its journey of digitisation through 'AI' and empowering people through technology, an official spokesperson said here.

He said the Google team included its Country Director Ashish Wattal, Head of State Governments sector Sanjay Dewan, and Head of Technology and AI Pankaj Shukla from Google Cloud.

The Google team termed the meeting as productive, saying they were keen on exploring initiatives in education, health, tourism, startups and skill development to create impactful and scalable AI solutions for Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The team informed the chief minister that focusing on verticals with AI technology intervention in education and health will have a huge impact on the lives of the citizens of the state.

The executives stated that giving access to AI platforms to the startup community will help local solutions from within Jammu and Kashmir and provide an opportunity to the young tech force in the state to get exposure on deep tech platforms and create AI-based applications.

