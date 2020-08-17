New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific on Monday said its board has approved appointment of Neeraj Bharadwaj and Rahul Mukim as the company's additional directors, with effect from Monday.

Bharadwaj and Mukim have been nominated by CA Harbor Investments (part of The Carlyle Group) as their nominee on the board of the company, SeQuent Scientific said in a filing to the BSE.

Also Read | India's GDP to Contract 16.5 Percent in Q1 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: SBI Report.

The board has approved their appointment as additional (non-executive and non-independent) directors, it added.

The company's board of directors has also approved the resignation of KEC Rajakumar and S Devendra, non-executive directors, with effect from Monday, the filing said.

Also Read | iQOO 5 & iQOO 5 Pro Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In May this year, SeQuent Scientific in a regulatory filing said CA Harbor Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd and The Carlyle Group, had agreed to acquire an equity stake of up to 74 per cent in the company.

Shares of SeQuent Scientific on Monday closed at Rs 135 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.77 per cent from its previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)