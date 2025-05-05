New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Serentica Renewables on Monday said it has signed a pact with INOX Air Products to supply 75 MW of hybrid renewable energy.

The 75 MW of hybrid energy will significantly increase INOX Air Products' renewable energy portfolio, spanning four of its key manufacturing sites in four different states, a statement said.

According to the statement, Serentica Renewables, a leading renewable energy provider in India, has signed a Power Supply and Consumption Agreement (PSCA) with INOX Air Products (INOXAP), India's largest manufacturer of industrial, electronic and medical gases.

Under this agreement, Serentica will supply 75 MW of hybrid renewable energy to INOXAP -- its marquee customer -- through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) project, enabling competitive tariffs and flexible power usage across multiple locations in different states, it stated.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Serentica's growth journey as it expands its clean energy solutions beyond state borders, enabling large-scale, multi-location industrial customers to transition to sustainable operations.

Serentica Renewables CEO Akshay Hiranandani said in the statement, "The scale and inter-state nature of this project showcases our evolving capabilities to deliver firm, reliable, and geographically flexible clean energy to large enterprises. This project represents a major step forward in enabling large industrial customers like INOX to seamlessly transition to sustainable operations across the country."

S K Jena, Head, Operations (LASU & Onsite plants), INOXAP, said in the statement, "This agreement with Serentica is a major leap in our decarbonisation journey, as this would enable us to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in our energy consumption mix and get closer to our net-zero target."

Serentica's hybrid renewable solutions integrate wind, solar, and storage assets to ensure 24X7, reliable clean power delivery. Through such partnerships, Serentica continues to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors and contribute to India's broader net-zero ambitions.

