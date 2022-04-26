New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Seven ropeway projects of total 57.1 km length will be constructed in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3,232 crore under the ambitious Parvatmala Yojana, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the state government.

"By leveraging world class technology, seven ropeway projects of total length 57.1 km at total cost of Rs 3,232 crore will be constructed in the state," it said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, along with Minister of State V K Singh and Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, witnessed the signing of the MoU.

