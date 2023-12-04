Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Severe cold wave conditions gripped mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday as high altitude tribal areas and mountain passes experienced fresh snowfall.

High velocity icy winds accompanied by showers swept Shimla and adjoining areas, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm hit the state capital and thick fog obscured the landscape, reducing visibility and disrupting vehicular traffic. The sky was heavily overcast with convective clouds and more rains are likely, the MeT said.

Despite the weather department's prediction of a dry weather in the state up to December 10, several parts witnessed inclement weather, following which the MeT sounded a yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for Monday.

The mercury dropped by few notches in the mid hills and stayed below 3 degrees Celsius at many places.

Keylong and Kalpa in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Reckongpeo and Manali shivered at 1 degrees Celsius and 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Narkanda noted a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, Seobagh 2.5 degrees Celsius, Kufri 2.6 degrees Celsius and Sarahan 3 degrees Celsius.

Bilaspur, Raipur Maiden, Kahu, Baggi, Slapar and Kufri received 2 mm of rainfall while Shimla and surrounding areas recorded light rains and hailstorm. The severe cold wave conditions compounded by rain and hail forced people to stay indoors and put on heavy woolens.

