Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of four accused, including a local right-wing leader, in connection with the daylight murder of a youth here earlier this month, officials said on Monday.

Notices were earlier pasted at their residences, urging them to surrender, police said.

Also Read | RRB Technician 2024 Admit Card Out at rrb.digialm.com: Hall Ticket for Grade I and Grade III Written Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told PTI that on December 2, Ayush Gupta (25) was shot dead following an argument at the Ramleela Ground in the cantonment area.

A murder case was registered against 13 named suspects along with unidentified individuals. Subsequently, 11 suspects, including nine named and two identified during probe, were arrested and sent to jail.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Know Steps To Become Beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojna.

Swapnil Sharma, who remains at large, was among the four accused who didn't surrender despite being issued notices on Saturday, the SP said. The notices required the accused to appear at the police station by Sunday.

Sharma is a former district president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

"After they did not turn themselves in, a reward of Rs 25,000 each was announced for the arrest of Swapnil Sharma, Anuj Singh, Shekhar Maurya, and Anmol Saxena. Information about the informer will be kept confidential," the officer said.

"Our teams are conducting continuous raids. We will apprehend the remaining accused soon," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)