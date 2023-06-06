New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said its Chief General Manager Shallinder Singh has been appointed as Director (Personnel) of THDC India Ltd.

Before this appointment, Singh held the post of Chief General Manager(HR) & Head of the HR Department in the Corporate Office, Shimla, in the SJVN.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: List of Injured, Deceased Passengers Put On Websites; Check Details.

"Shallinder Singh has been appointed Director (Personnel) of THDC India Ltd by the Government of India," a company statement said.

He was selected by the Public Enterprise Selection Board, Department of Personnel and Training.

Also Read | Indian Girls Aspire To Build World-Class Apps, Solve Problems.

Singh completed his Master's in Business Administration from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, in 1989.

Singh started his career in SJVN in the first batch of Executive Trainees in 1992.

He has experience of more than 30 years in all the fields of Human Resources and has worked in Corporate Office as well as Head of HR of two flagship Hydro Power Stations, 1,500 MW NJHPS & 412 MW RHPS simultaneously.

He has exposure to various advanced National as well as International Training Programmes, such as Global Business Leadership held at Amity, New York (USA), Modernizing the Human Resources Function at Royal Institute of Public Administration, London (UK) and various Leadership and Management programmes at ASCI, Hyderabad etc.

During his tenure in SJVN, he successfully implemented numerous HR initiatives like the implementation of an SAP ERP-based HR Module across the organisation and the implementation of a balanced scorecard as a strategic intervention.

In recognition of his exemplary contribution to the growth of the company, Singh has been conferred with the coveted ‘SJVN Star Award 2019' and ‘Award of Honour 2022'.

He earned his Bachelor's in English (Honors) from Government College, Shimla, and was the college topper.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)