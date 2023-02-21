New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Centre is aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 per cent in the total power consumption of its major ports from a present share of less than 10 per cent, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

The ports have also aimed to reduce carbon emissions per tonne of cargo handled by 30 per cent by the year 2030.

"The Maritime Vision Document-2030, released by the Prime Minister, is a 10-Year blueprint on India's vision of a sustainable Maritime sector and vibrant blue economy," the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said.

The minister said that as envisioned in the National Hydrogen Mission, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has identified and nominated Paradip Port, Deendayal Port and V O Chidambaranar Port for developing them as hydrogen hubs, capable of handling, storage and generation of green hydrogen by the year 2030.

The Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways has undertaken green port initiatives in the major ports so that their environmental performance can be improved.

The green port initiatives include the acquisition of equipment for monitoring environmental pollution, acquisition of dust suppression systems, developing shore reception facility for wastes from ships and setting up projects for energy generation from renewable energy sources.

