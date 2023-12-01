New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), along with the World Bank and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), discussed issues related to financing, construction, and rolling out of green vessel initiatives in Kochi, according to an official statement.

These initiatives are in line with the government's policy of the maritime sector playing an instrumental role and paving the way for India to set sail towards green sustainability transportation, the statement said.

"The discussions revolved around the proposed scheme focusing on financing, construction and rolling out of green vessel initiatives along with the development of supporting infrastructure for the same," the statement said, adding that various green fuel options were also discussed.

Representatives from Kochi Water Metro shared the conceptual and operational contours of how a water-based metro system in Kochi city was not only a strong step forward towards modal adoption of water transport but also a first-of-its-kind global project with the largest fleet ownership of electric vessels.

